press release: Kanopy Dance Company's Dance Into the Light 2017-18 Season On Sale Now

A Series of Awe Inspiring Dance Concerts At the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street. Order tickets on line or by phone: Tickets: www.overturecenter.org, 608.258.4141

Or stop in at the Overture Box Office. Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth.

Fanning the Flame

Featured Artists: Kanopy Company 2 - the Next Generation from Kanopy Dance

May 5, 2018 (Saturday 5 and 8 PM performances only)

It starts with a spark.

Then it grows.

Watch the next generation of dancers and choreographers ignite the stage with new ideas, new stories, and new expressions through dance. Like an evening of fireworks, this concert will delight and surprise with explosions of creativity, bursting onto a dark stage. Original dances by guest artists including Madison choreographer Liz Sexe, Physical Theatre Artist Dee King; works by Kanopy’s Artistic Directors; Sandra Kaufmann, and iconic masterwork “The Unanswered Question” by Anna Sokolow.

Re-staging of Anna Sokolow’s “The Unanswered Question” licensed through Sokolow Theatre Dance Ensemble.

Meet the Artists

SAT, MAY 5 after 8 PM show | Promenade Terrace, Overture Center

Show ticket or ticket stub to Kanopy 2, Fanning the Flame.