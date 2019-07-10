RSVP for Fantastic Ferns

press release: Appreciate the variety of ferns hardy in our area while learning about the biology and culture of this ancient plant lineage, and how to use and care for them in your garden. We will cover some common fern allies and discuss the wider range of plants in this fantastic family. Instructor: Dan Schuknecht, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Wednesday, July 17

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 10

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member