press release: Come join us for the Farley Center Fall Celebration 2019 - Open House and Apple Cider Day! Pick apples, wash apples, slice apples and press the apples in the 180 year old cider press! Come join us on a tour as we will have tours of the Natural Path Sanctuary, farm and a bee tours. Listen to music by the Fitchburg Ukulele Network (FUN).and the Raging Grannies.

We will have a community art project making a fall mandala led by Sarvodaya USA. This will be the third time that Sarvodaya has been to the Farley Center to make a community mandala.

Steep & Brew West (Saad and Ellen Khalifa) will donate hot coffee again for all festival goers! We appreciate Steep & Brew West for donating coffee for many of our events.

FEED Bakery will again be bringing a lot of baked goods available for festival goers to purchase. See: https://www.feedbakery.org/ about/

El Sabor de Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez will have food available for purchase at the festival. If you would like to order tamales in advance, we can take orders for a dozen/$20 for pork, chicken or vegetarian. Place your order with programs@farleycenter.org and put "Tamales" in the subject line and we will give Reyna your order and she will bring the frozen tamales for pick up/payment at the Fall Festival. Reyna will also be selling bouquets of fresh flowers in addition to many delicious soups and quesadillas!

Please bring your baked apple treats to share with others! Please send your recipes for a recipe share to programs@farleycenter.org or make copies of your recipe and bring them with you to share with others!

Farley Center Board Members will be selling quart jars for apple cider for $5.00. Please bring your own quart jar or purchase one at the festival. We are limiting apple cider to one quart per family.

Farley Center honey will be available for sale in a very limited quantity by Beekeeper Patrick Norby. Beekeepers will have information if you are interested in being a 2020 Farley Center Beekeeper!

Farley Center farmers will be selling fresh, organic vegetables at the Market Table. Farley Center tote bags will be available there for $3.00.

Donations will be accepted to go toward the purchase of buying the next planting of fruit trees. All are welcome! Invite your friends on this facebook invitation and share this post!

FALL FESTIVAL TOUR SCHEDULE: 11:15 Natural Path Sanctuary Tour - Gil Halsted; 12:00 . Bee Tour - Head Beekeeper Patrick Norby; 1:00 Farm Tour - Farmer Ian Aley

MUSIC LINEUP: 11:00- 12:00 Fitchburg Ukulele Network (FUN); 12:00-12:45 Raging Grannies

VOLUNTEER GROUPS - Meet in front of the red packing shed. Director Shedd Farley will give a brief overview of the Center and instruct volunteers where they will be needed

10:00-3:00 UW Credit Union Volunteers

Spartan Youth Service Volunteers

Madison Friends

UW Greenhouse Learning Community