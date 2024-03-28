Farley Center Fundraiser Happy Hour

media release:Palette Bar and Grill's Spring menu will once again feature the Farley Fly-By cocktail, which includes sustainably farmed honey from the Farley Center located in Verona!

Join us on March 28 for a cocktail hour from 4-6pm where you can try our Farley Fly-by (you can also order without alcohol) and learn about the Farley Center, their beekeeping program, and sustainable practices.

Join us in giving back during this year's event! With every purchase of Farley Fly-Bys, a portion of sales will go towards supporting Farley Center's Beekeeping Program!

Learn more about the Farley Center at www.farleycenter.org!

http://farleycenter.org/ programsevents/beekeepers/