Farley Center Volunteers

media release: Please join us as we work on Gene Farley's sculptures to get ready for the upcoming August 13th Sculpture Exhibit Reception (https://www.facebook.com/ events/479268210209388). We hired a professional photographer to photograph the sculptures on May 30 and are working to get the sculptures cleaned up!

Please meet front of the red packing shed at 4:30.

We will be doing outdoor clean up work Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. IF you have a small shovel, please bring that as well.

If you have any questions or want to sign up, please e-mail programs@farleycenter. org.

FARLEY CENTER ON SITE SUPERVISOR

Jeanne Meier - Farley Center Board Member

Mon ,May 16, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/ events/1580020079050813

Tues, May 17, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/ events/1346680859171544

Wed., May 18, 4:30-7:30 pmhttps://www.facebook.com/ events/362345119204567

Sat, May 28,4:30-7:30 pmhttps://www.facebook.com/ events/680156116406434/

Sun, May 29, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/ events/494210845831895

AND

Please join us as we work on the Farley Center Food Forest with the Wisconsin Food Forest Volunteers. Outdoor work includes planting and weeding. Hopefully we'll have mulch to spread. Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles.

Please meet front of the red packing shed at 5:25.

If you have any questions or want to sign up, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.

Volunteer Day at the Farley Center - May 24, 530-730 https://www.facebook.com/ events/419885722902928