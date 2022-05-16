Farley Center Volunteers
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Please join us as we work on Gene Farley's sculptures to get ready for the upcoming August 13th Sculpture Exhibit Reception (https://www.facebook.com/
Please meet front of the red packing shed at 4:30.
We will be doing outdoor clean up work Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. IF you have a small shovel, please bring that as well.
If you have any questions or want to sign up, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.
FARLEY CENTER ON SITE SUPERVISOR
Jeanne Meier - Farley Center Board Member
Mon ,May 16, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/
Tues, May 17, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/
Wed., May 18, 4:30-7:30 pmhttps://www.facebook.com/
Sat, May 28,4:30-7:30 pmhttps://www.facebook.com/
Sun, May 29, 4:30-7:30 pm https://www.facebook.com/
AND
Please join us as we work on the Farley Center Food Forest with the Wisconsin Food Forest Volunteers. Outdoor work includes planting and weeding. Hopefully we'll have mulch to spread. Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles.
Please meet front of the red packing shed at 5:25.
If you have any questions or want to sign up, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Volunteer Day at the Farley Center - May 24, 530-730 https://www.facebook.com/