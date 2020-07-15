ONLINE: Farmer Grant Programs in Wisconsin

press release: Wisconsin farmers can learn about several grant opportunities available through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) during a grant-writing webinar on Wednesday, July 15, starting at 1 p.m.

DATCP staff will present information on the following grant programs:

Specialty Crop Block Grants are used to leverage efforts to market and promote specialty crops such as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture; assist with research and development; and address local, regional and national challenges;

Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants go toward helping farmer groups leading conservation efforts tailored to their own watersheds, with an emphasis on innovation and practices not already covered by other state and federal programs.

Information will be provided on the intended purpose of each grant, deadlines, available funding amounts, eligible applicants, and grant expectations.

The July 15 webinar is the third in a series of three webinars organized by the UW-Madison, Division of Extension. Other presenters include representatives from the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute and Two Onion Farm.

There is no fee to join the webinars; however, registration is required at the following link: https://go.wisc.edu/07g345. For more information about the series, contact Diane Mayerfeld at 608-262-8188 or diane.mayerfeld@wisc.edu.