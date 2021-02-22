ONLINE: Farmer Support Group

media release: Welcome to the Evening Farmer Group sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Center!

Support Group Information:

- Open to any farmer located in Wisconsin

- Meets once per month on the fourth Monday of every month at 8 p.m.

- If you would like to be anonymous, please feel free to turn off your camera and use only your first name during sessions.

- Sessions will be led and moderated by peer leaders that are farmers who have experienced stress and anxiety while operating their own farm. A licensed mental health provider with extensive experience in serving farmers will also be on-hand at each session to offer additional support as needed.

- By joining, you agree to be respectful to all participants and keep information shared within the support group confidential.

- You are welcome to join as many of these support group sessions as you like. This includes other group sessions, including the evening farm couples support group (8 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of every month) and afternoon adult support group (1 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month). To register for these other groups, please visit https://farmcenter.wi.gov.

Other Helpful Resources:

24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Hotline and Tele-Counseling Sessions

If you are experiencing increased stress, depression, anxiety, or just need a welcoming ear to talk to, please contact the free and confidential pilot 24/7 WI Farmer Wellness Hotline at 888-901-2558 for immediate support. Ongoing in-person and tele-counseling sessions are also available by request.

Wisconsin Farm Center

Experiencing a challenge on the farm? Contact the Wisconsin Farm Center! With more than a 50 years of agriculture experience collectively, the Wisconsin Farm Center team offers free and confidential financial planning services, mediation/arbitration, herd-based diagnostics, and more. They can be reached at 800-942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov. For more information, visit https://farmcenter.wi.gov.