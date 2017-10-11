Farmers' Market Pro-Am Cocktail Competition

10 am-noon: Wikipedia tells us that a pro-am is a “collaboration between professionals and amateurs in a scientific discipline, such as astronomy.” While drink slinging may not be a discipline on the level of astronomy, wouldn’t it be fun to see James Beard-award winning chef Tory Miller, NBC-15 newscaster Leigh Mills and social media rock star Alice Choi (Hip Foodie Mom) compete for cocktail glory with ingredients from the Dane County Farmers' Market and Wisconsin-made Great Lakes Distillery products? We thought so. So we paired them with Merchant’s Thor Messer, The Robin Room’s Chad Vodel and Ritual’s Joe Beaudoin. Come hang out on the Graze patio and cheer on your favorite team.