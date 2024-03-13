Fast Times at Prairie High
Buck and Honey's, Mount Horeb 108 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: Tickets are now on sale for our interactive, immersive murder-mystery dinner theater series. This year's production, Fast Times at Prairie High, will be performed at Buck & Honey's restaurants in Sun Prairie and Mount Horeb.
- Sun Prairie: March 11, 12, 18 & 19
- Mount Horeb: March 13, 14, 20 & 21
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the Dinner and Show beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $65 per person and include a three-course meal prepared by the Buck & Honey's culinary team (drinks and gratuity not included).