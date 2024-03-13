media release: Tickets are now on sale for our interactive, immersive murder-mystery dinner theater series. This year's production, Fast Times at Prairie High, will be performed at Buck & Honey's restaurants in Sun Prairie and Mount Horeb.

Sun Prairie: March 11, 12, 18 & 19

Mount Horeb: March 13, 14, 20 & 21

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the Dinner and Show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person and include a three-course meal prepared by the Buck & Honey's culinary team (drinks and gratuity not included).