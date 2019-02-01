× Expand The Fat Bike Race, part of Frozen Assets.

press release: The Frozen Assets Fat Bike Race is a unique NIGHT race on Madison's iconic Lake Mendota. Cruise across the ice and pass by downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on our lit course. Choose from a 4.25-mile or 12.75-mile chip timed race that starts and ends at The Edgewater.

Start and End Time: February 1, 2019, 6:30pm

November 1 $40 :: Early bird

December 31 $50 :: Regular price

February 1 $65 :: Same day

Best of all, your registration supports work to protect and improve water quality in our lakes!

The fourth annual Frozen Assets Festival, a family-friendly daytime event to be held indoors and outdoors at The Edgewater, will run throughout the weekend of Friday, February 1 through Sunday, February 3. As always, the Festival will be FREE and open to all. Learn more at www.cleanlakesalliance.org/frozen-assets.