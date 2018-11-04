press release:

On Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 8pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory presents the trio Father Sky, featuring Milwaukee-based singer/pianist/composer Anthony Deutsch, bassist John Christensen, and drummer Devin Drobka. Father Sky's simple and beautiful lyric-based songs are composed by Deutsch in a "bluesy-gospel" style. The trio's music deals with human nature and Nature itself, conveying both wisdom and vulnerability.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $10 at https://fathersky.bpt.me or $12 at the door. Online ticket sales close 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.