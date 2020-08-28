Father Sky

press release: This edition of Jazz on the Patio presented by BlueStem Jazz will feature original compositions by pianist/vocalist/composer Anthony Deutsch. The music is poetic in nature, while teasing at the wildly free attitude of improvisation, especially in the live setting. Check it out here: https://fatherskymusic. bandcamp.com/

Full bar and food menus available. Limited capacity. $15 cover charge applied while making a reservation. Reservations required. Reserve here: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

$15 per person. For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/

rain: The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by noon and everyone will be notified by 2pm via email and text, money automatically returned.