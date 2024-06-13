× Expand This is Soul Five people by a tree with toy fawns. Faux Fawn

media release: The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting 3 Bands By the Boardwalk events this summer. Each event will be from 5pm-9pm with live music from 6pm-8pm, in McDaniel Park, McFarland.

There will be food trucks, along with beer, seltzers, soda and water for sale.