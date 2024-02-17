The Fauxtons, German Art Students

media release: We invite you to join us from 12 - 9:30 pm on Saturday, February 17, for live music, food, friends, and great beer in celebration of our 5th anniversary!

4:30-7:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC by local band, the Fauxtons, with special guests The German Art Students

4:30-7:30 pm - LT's Aloha Wagon, a Delta favorite, will be serving up a taste of Hawaii

We can't wait to see your smile and celebrate with you - Cheers!

We have been saving a few kegs in the cellar for this special occasion including some Coconut Chai Stout! We have a few other new releases lined up to help us celebrate, as well, including a Cold IPA and a Grand Gose!