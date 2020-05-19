ONLINE: Faville Grove Field Trip

press release: Join us for a morning in the field at Faville Grove Sanctuary Matt Reetz, executive director of Madison Audubon. You may know him for his epic puns and dad jokes, and he also is a very good birder and naturalist! Matt will share the birds he’s seeing, some of the plants blooming, and other fun updates from the field.

This will be held on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page — tune in on Tuesday at 11am for the live event or watch the recording after (links will be posted here).