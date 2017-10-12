press release: Food Concepts, Inc. will hold its 10th annual FCI Art Show and Auction to benefit Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) on Thursday, October 12, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at FCI, 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton. This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Al Ripp who was the executive director of MOM.

The event will showcase and auction over 200 pieces of art including paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, glass and more. Each year FCI selects a “Featured Artist” to showcase the event and present their work. We are always looking for art donations, so if you have an art piece you would like to have in the show & auction please drop it by FCI before September 29.

This year’s featured local artist is Alex Haunty ( http://www.inspiringartbyalex.com ). His work may be found at various art shows around Dane County. This year there will be a live auction for an art piece that Alex created specifically for this event in memory of Al Ripp.

The evening will also feature light hors d’oeuvres, beverages and live music performed by the J.ED Band. There is no admission fee to attend, but reservations are requested by contacting (608) 830-5000 or visiting www.fciartshow.com.

FCI initiated this event as a means to support the arts as well as civic awareness of families in need (through the efforts of MOM). Since 1980, MOM (momhelps.org) has led a community-wide effort to help those with critical needs by providing food, clothing, housing assistance, emergency funds and services for seniors. With the help of their affiliated churches, area schools, service clubs, and local businesses, MOM provides support to our neighbors in West Madison, Middleton & Cross Plains.