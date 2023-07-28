Fearless! Youth Paint Night

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Ages 8-12

Instructor Jyneal Radke will guide kids through creating a unique acrylic painting on a 12 x 12″ canvas from start to finish! We’ll work on color mixing, paint texture techniques, and have a blast along the way! All classes are standalone – register for just one or all of them! $15/class.

Parents can drop kids off and come back or wait in the gallery. Kids only in the studio! If you are interested in this workshop but are experiencing a financial barrier, you can apply for a scholarship by clicking here

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Kids & Family
Arts Notices
608-643-5215
