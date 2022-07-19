press release: FORWARD THEATER, a professional theater company founded in 2009, is an integral part of Madison’s creative community. For over thirteen years, Forward has created jobs for many of the talented actors, designers, technicians, directors, and playwrights who live in this area. Forward Theater produces and stewards new work, and is deeply committed to telling stories that respond to and reflect our times.

FEAST FORWARD is the biggest fundraising event of the year for Forward Theater. Funds raised through this event support Forward’s programs and operational costs for the coming season.