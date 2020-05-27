ONLINE: Feathers Up Close

press release: Feathers are what makes birds special! Learn about different types of feathers, feather structure, and see feathers up close. Madison Audubon’s education director Carolyn Byers has a great microscope tool to use during this video lesson to get kids a closer look at these structures! We'll demonstrate an easy experiment you can do at home, and end with 8-minute notes in our nature journals.

All of this will happen on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page as a livestream event. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post the links to the recordings here after!