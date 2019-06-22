press release: PRESERVE: FEED KITCHENS FOOD FEST, JUNE 22

Preserve Festival will host an Open-Air Market on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at Yahara Bay Distillers benefitting FEED Kitchens. Many of the vendors are partners of the FEED Kitchens and include Pudgey's, Tart Baked Goods and Madame Chu Delicacies.

Aronia Berry, The Cider Farm & 3rd Gear Old Fashioned products will be sampled at times during the market. Yahara Bay Distillers produces these products using local berries, apples and cherries.