RSVP for FEED Summit

media release: UW-Madison Division of Extension Community Food Systems Program is organizing a 2-day virtual summit for Wisconsin food entrepreneurs! The 2022 FEED Summit will be held virtually on November 14th and 15th, from 10 am to 4 pm. Register by Oct. 31.

The Community Food Systems Program's Food Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (FEED) Initiative is a statewide program that promotes food entrepreneurship training and network development for value-added producers and individuals facing structural barriers to food entrepreneurship.

Extension will kick off the statewide, virtual conference on Monday (Nov 14th) morning at 10 am with a keynote from an exciting Wisconsin entrepreneur – Peter Robertson of RP Pasta and Tribe 9 Foods. Tuesday (Nov 15th) morning at 10 am will start with a keynote from the inspiring owners of the Spring Green-based restaurant named Homecoming – Leah Spicer and Kyle Beach. Participants will have the opportunity to ask the keynotes questions directly in the virtual session!

Community Food Systems Program Manager Lindsey Day Farnsworth stated: “We’re organizing this conference to maximize participants’ opportunities to connect with and learn from experienced food entrepreneurs and food business development experts on topics ranging from cooperative development to financing to food safety.”

Breakout sessions will go in-depth into key aspects of a thriving business model, including: Value Propositions, Key Partners, Customer Relationships, Key Resources, Key Activities, Customer Segments, Revenue Streams, Marketing Channels, and Cost Structures. Each session will feature one of Wisconsin’s premier business experts who will introduce an experienced Wisconsin-based food entrepreneur to share examples from their entrepreneurial journey.

These business model sessions will help entrepreneurs better understand how to utilize the “Business Model Canvas” framework to improve their business model while providing a useful structure for the virtual conference sessions. Each breakout session includes time for summit participants to ask the speakers questions.

Statewide Food Entrepreneurship Specialist, Jessica Jane Spayde, stated: “We’re using the Business Model Canvas to ground the amazing stories that our Food entrepreneur speakers will share – and to provide business foundations content that is accessible to Wisconsin’s aspiring food entrepreneurs.”

Registration costs $55 from now until Oct. 31; $65 after that. Exhibitor costs are $65. All are welcome to this learning, connecting, and promotional space to help food businesses THRIVE!

Registration link is: https://foodsystems.extension. wisc.edu/feed-summit-2022/

A limited number of scholarships are available upon request. For additional information about the FEED Summit email Extension Community Food Systems Food Entrepreneurship Specialist Jessica Jane Spayde at spayde@wisc.edu .

More about UW-Madison Extension Community Food Systems Program: https://foodsystems.extension. wisc.edu