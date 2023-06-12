Feed the Kids

Join REAP and the entire Healthy School Meals for All Coalition on Monday, June 12 from 11:30am-1pm at the Capitol in Madison to show your support for our youth! In light of the recent state budget vote eliminating Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids and other provisions of Gov. Evers' budget plan, we gather to demonstrate our support for free school meals for all students K-12 and local food purchasing incentives for schools.

Arrive at 11:30am to make a poster, grab a t-shirt, then hear speeches from Madison chefs, business owners, and those in support involved in the local food system. See you there!

Find out more about the proposal here.