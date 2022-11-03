Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale

Shows at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 11/12 & 19.

media release: Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Wisconsin Premiere.

June and Lurie are the proud new owners of an old gothic home that takes “fixer-upper” to a whole new level. For starters, they have a haunting new houseguest - and she’s ravenously hungry. They do their best to keep her fed and happy, but the insatiable Beatrice demands more, burrowing deeper into their lives. As she unearths secrets with explosive consequences, this young couple must decide what they are willing to do to exorcise Beatrice forever.

A creepy, dark comedy that evokes the terror of Get Out and the suspense of Hitchcock’s Psycho, Feeding Beatrice deftly explores questions of race, class and the American Dream.

"This play is a thought-provoking, sobering, but often times laugh-out-loud gothic tale, smartly crafted to work on many complex intellectual levels" - Broadway World St. Louis