Feeding Leroy, Sarah Vos, Jake Illika, Stanton West

press release: all shows: ** 21 and over ** No Camping ** Doors: 1pm; Show: 3pm - 8pm

Driftless Music Gardens presents the Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series. Live music was postponed and left a hole in our hearts, we all need something to look forward.

Live music returns to planet Earth at DMG with a Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series this Summer!

Capacity has been dramatically cut to allow for 100 vehicles of 1-4 people, with a 15ft tailgating spot between each car. Tickets are $50 per vehicle of 1-2 people, and $60 per vehicle of 3-4 people. Gates open at 4p, show starts at 6p, and ends at 8p. All guests are asked to leave premises by 9p. There will be no camping overnight, no children or dogs allowed, no exceptions. This show will be 21 and over, BYOB & Designated Driver recommended.

There is an updated list of the rules and safety practices at driftlessmusicgardens.com along with ticket sales to events. We look forward to dancing with you from a distance at Driftless Music Gardens.

Driftless Music Gardens was born out of our love of people, music, and art. Our vision is to enrich the Driftless region with these gifts in a setting that heightens their potential through exceptional natural scenery, environmentally sound practices, and some of the best musical and artistic talent that the Midwest has to offer. It’s in this beautiful place that we hope to change lives by creating a one of a kind community rooted in compassion and appreciation for life and arts. We are a community who deeply understands that our lives are connected on many levels. We believe that through music, art, and nature, we can strengthen our human bonds and spread love, positivity, and strength in hopes of bringing the world together.

Guests will be asked to wear masks in all common areas, (check-in, bathrooms, etc.), practice social distancing and proper hand washing as recommended by the CDC, and set a good example for the future of live music. Those not respecting social distancing and rules will be asked to leave and tickets will not be refunded. We will be doing everything we can to ensure concert goers have the safest possible experience given the times in which we are living. We ask for everybody’s patience, cooperation, support and understanding while trying to get back to live music. This concert series is a trial run to see if live music can be safe again.