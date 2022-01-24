ONLINE: Feeling Stuck? How Awareness Can Move Us Forward

courtesy Monona Terrace Wendy Warren Grapentine

press release: It’s easy to feel tossed and turned by the fast pace of our society and get stuck, unsure of how to move forward. We know there’s something better, but all we can see is what’s wrong – whether in our personal life, work-life, or the world as a whole. In this session, we’ll learn how to move forward powerfully by becoming aware of where we're resisting. Awareness leads to letting go, allowing space for possibility, and helps us align with what we do want. Not only does this provide a sense of personal peace, but it also positively impacts our friends, families, coworkers, and communities.

You will leave the session with tools and techniques to shift resistance and negative emotions and set the stage for possibility.

Presenter: Wendy Warren Grapentine is a former news anchor and medical reporter at Channel 27. She is currently a practicing massage therapist, energy worker, intuitive coach, and mind-body advocate at Group Health Cooperative and in private practice.

Wendy is committed to helping people understand how stress is manifesting in their bodies and how they can learn from and work with it. Her mission is to help people tap into their innate power of self-expression and healing.