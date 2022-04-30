Feestet
Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Hannah Richardson
Feestet
media release: A jazz classics quintet known to be accompanied by a favorite horn or two, the Feestet bring a fresh display of rhythm and sound to the table with a side of classic jazz standards you love – made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more. Their mission is to pay tribute to songs that withstood the test of time and continue to evoke emotion generations past their composition.
The members include:
Helen Feest, vocals
Sam Olson, bass
Luke Leavitt, piano
Anthony Utehs, guitar
Matty Benjamin Allen, percussion
