press release: Reduced Cat Adoption Fees: $5 Adult & Senior Cats; $75 Kittens

Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 10, Dane County Humane Society Main Shelter, 5132 Voges Road. Thursday & Friday 12-7 pm; Saturday & Sunday 12-5 pm. Visit giveshetler.org for our 2019 lineup of available pets!