Felix Martin, Sarah Longfield, The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture

(past pick) You can bet the players in the audience will be in the front row watching what virtuoso seven- and eight-string guitarist Sarah Longfield is doing with her axe; everyone else will be equally amazed by the mind-bending sounds coming from the stage. Longfield, formerly leader of prog-metal instrumentalists The Fine Constant, has been piling up subscribers on her YouTube channel for a decade with popular videos such as a cover of “Bleed” by the Swedish metal band Meshuggah.

press release: SARAH LONGFIELD, named one of "the world’s greatest 7 and 8 string guitarists" via Guitar World, will be embarking on a month-long tour this year as support for FELIX MARTIN.

LONGFIELD will be touring in support of her ambitious new album, 'Disparity,' which was released on November 30, 2018, via Season of Mist, making it the guitarist's debut to the label. 'Disparity' sees LONGFIELD raise her virtuoso playing and unique tapping technique (adapted from piano-playing fundamentals) to astounding new heights. Her music defies all genre constriction while artfully melding complex melodies with incredible levels of guitar shred. LONGFIELD is in the vanguard of young players leading the evolution of the modern guitarist, with 'Disparity' being a fascinating and mesmerizing glimpse inside the storm.

"Disparity" by Sarah Longfield

LONGFIELD got her start on YouTube, cultivating a growing audience of over 215,000 subscribers. Ultimate Guitar recently named her one of the Top 25 YouTube Guitarists (#13). Additionally, the 8-string extraordinaire recently debuted her first ever signature guitar via Strandberg at the 2019 NAMM Show.

After years of playing the piano and the violin, multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield found her true musical calling when she purchased her first 7-string guitar at the age of 13. Her first EP's 'Zeal' (2011) and 'Par Avion' (2012) received high praise from critics and fans alike.

In 2012, Longfield formed the band THE FINE CONTSTANT. In just a few years, the band released two full length albums, and toured the world supporting MARTY FRIEDMAN, ANGEL VIVALDI, POLYPHIA, and performing at festivals such as UK Tech Fest, Euroblast Fest, SXSW, and more. Her band has been hailed as "an exceptional breed of top-notch instrumental metal" (No Clean Singing), featuring "experimental know-how with a more finely-tuned approach to songwriting that bleeds together passages of spacey electronics and intertwining guitar melodies." (Heavy Blog is Heavy)

