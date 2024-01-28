Feller School for Dyslexia Open House

media release: Feller School is co-hosting an Open House with St. Maria Goretti Catholic School on Sunday, January 28, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 5405 Flad Ave., Madison, WI, 53711.

Feller School is the first Kindergarten through fifth grade, full-day elementary school in Wisconsin focused on dyslexia. Feller is located within the St. Maria Goretti School, leasing classroom spaces and sharing student services and teaching specialists, including: gym, art, music, cafeteria, library and playground. It is a school-within-a-school that began in the Fall of 2023 and is proving to be a beneficial pairing for both schools.

The open house will feature a guest speaker, Joslyn Boyer, Wisconsin Volleyball student athlete, that recently wrote an article about her academic and athletic success journey and being honest about her dyslexia diagnosis. Boyer will speak to dyslexia as the catalyst for finding her superpower. While she has to work harder and longer hours to learn, she is achieving success in academics and athletics. Read Joslyn’s article here.

One in five students have dyslexia, but it often goes undiagnosed. It is hereditary and four of Boyer’s siblings have dyslexia. Boyer attended and graduated with honors from a private, catholic school while growing up in Downers Grove, Illinois. Boyer believes tutoring services helped train her brain to learn in a way that worked best for er be successful, thriving and happy in her formative years.

There will be photo and autograph opportunities with Boyer for students and families following her guest speaking appearance at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear Badgers gear to show support for Wisconsin Volleyball and to bring memorabilia they want signed. In December, Wisconsin Badgers competed in the 2023 NCAA D1 Volleyballl National Championship match and fell to the University of Texas.

The goal of the joint Open House is to feature enrollment opportunities both at Feller School for K-5th grade and SMG Catholic School for Preschool-8th grade students. In addition, it will bring awareness of dyslexia to parents, students and the community.

Feller School help parents navigate the challenges of a child with reading difficulties and aligns them with support and offers a proven teaching curriculum different from public schools. Attendees will learn about Feller School’s effective reading, writing and spelling approaches. They will also experience the opportunity that St. Maria Goretti Catholic School offers, rooted in the Catholic tradition, committed to academic excellence and the joyful pursuit of faith, virtue, and love. Both schools focus on individual student success and development to their fullest potential in a safe and caring environment.

Free parking and a Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast served all morning, with donations appreciated.