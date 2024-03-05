Feminism on Tap

media release: Join the Wisconsin Women’s Network (WWN) as we raise a glass to celebrate The Big Share 2024! All are welcome to meet up with old friends, make new friends, and learn about the mission of the WWN: to support the advancement of women and girls in Wisconsin. We hope to see you there!

The Big Share is an annual online day of giving hosted by the Community Shares of Wisconsin where generous community members come together to invest in causes that are important to them. Each year, the Wisconsin Women’s Network participates in The Big Share to support the Network’s mission to make a positive difference for Wisconsin’s women and girls.

https://www.facebook.com/events/339822838379527/