media release: Join Wisconsin Women's Network for Feminism on Tap in June! We'll be at Hodge Podge in Verona from around 5:30-7pm. Stop by for a casual get together with feminist folks to catch up, make new connections, and learn about the great work the Wisconsin Women's Network is doing. Our generous hosts at Hodge Podge are donating a portion of their revenue from the evening to the WWN!

Hodge Podge has a incredible variety of cocktails, NA drinks, and beer/wine. Come support the WWN and enjoy a delicious drink and great conversation at the same time!

https://www.facebook.com/events/313819195100017/