Femmes Ferment

press release: A one-day event featuring women-led craft beverage makers in and around Madison, Wisconsin. This new event is an opportunity for these women-makers to play together and for you to sample a variety of tasty women-crafted drinks, meet the makers, and celebrate the collaborative spirit of this community.

Participants include: American Wine Project, Bos Meadery, Brix Cider, Giant Jones Brewing, NessAlla Kombucha, The Cider Farm, Tumbled Rock, Capital Brewery

Time: 1:00 to 4:00 pm, $25. Early Entry ($30) Includes entry from Noon to 1:00 pm, limited to 50 people.

Food: Keep your hunger satisfied! The event will feature an all female cast of food vendors as well! Food sales will be on a cash basis. Food vendors include: Roots Chocolates, Noosh