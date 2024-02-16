Femmestival Pop-Up Dinner

media release: Join guest chefs, artists, and producers for an intimate 4 course dinner in Garver Canvas to kick-off Femmestival weekend. The dinner will benefit the League of Women Voters and will feature beverage pairings alongside multicultural comfort food from Francesca Hong (Morris Ramen), Olivia Tierney (Garver Kitchen), Origins Bakery, Missey Russell (Blended Sisters), and Gianna's Sweets and K-Fe.

Doors at 6:30pm with welcome cocktail and mingling before the first course at 7pm. Ticket includes 4 courses, 4 beverages, donation to League of Women voters, and exclusive dining experience in Femmestival exhibition "Women's Work." Gratuity is added on at checkout.