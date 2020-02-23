press release: Femmestival is at its core a festival that celebrates and uplifts womxn, femmes and nonbinary entrepreneurs, artists and producers. Inside the historic Garver Feed Mill, the Femmestival team in partnership with Garver Events and Centro Hispano, will work to create a space that cultivates economic inclusivity, equity and proliferation. We will work to put forth a reimagination of what a festival can be when womxn and allies put themselves, their economic health and their creative energies first.

This event is free to the public. $5 food tickets are available via ticketleap.com. Advance purchase is recommended for a streamlined experience at Femmestival. While food vendors require tickets, artists vendors will be accepting cash and some may accept credit cards.

All donations and proceeds will benefit Centro Hispano and the Culinary Ladies Collective.

Vending Artist Participants: Guari Bansal, Lyndsey Winchel, Bernadette Witzack, Erica Mack, Jasmine Banks, Alaura Borealis, Stephanie Purl Hamen, Araceli Esparza, Lilada Gee, Communication

Exhibiting Artists: Sonja Thomsen, Jennifer Bastian, Luisa Garcia Gomez

Food & Beverage participants: Marie Raboin & Halee Wepking (Brix Cider & Meadowlark Organics), Lauralyn Rosenberger (Elemeno), Molly Maciejewski, Pasture and Plenty, Rebeca del Carmen Hardick, Christine Marie Ameigh, Laurel Burleson & Stephanie Weiggett, NessAlla, Anna Bates (Landmark Creamery), Maisia Vang (Hmong Farm to Table), Kristine Miller (Estrellon), Saints Juice Co., Mary Kastman (Driftless Cafe), Nausheen Qureishi (Ember Foods), Jamie Hoang (Ahan), Surya Cafe, Elena Terry (Wild Bearies), Jaycee Haas (Batch Bakehouse), Josey Chu (Madame Chu), Nyanika Banda, Estrella Belén and Leslie Serrano (Papel Picado), Jenni Mans (Humble.), Caitlin Rockey, Laila Borokhim & Natalia Wright, Kosa