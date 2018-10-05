press release: Fermentation Fest – A Live Culture Convergence is an annual celebration of live culture in all its forms, from dance to yogurt, poetry to sauerkraut. Presented by Reedsburg-based Wormfarm Institute, Fermentation Fest brings together farmers, chefs, artists, poets and performers in the beautiful working lands of Sauk County for tastings, demonstrations, cooking classes, art events, performances, food carts and more.

From sauerkraut to hot sauces, from chocolate to coffee, beer and wine, from yogurt to sourdough bread, over one-third of what we consume is fermented. Fermentation Fest features authors, chefs, bakers, scientists, chocolatiers, brew masters and cheese makers over two consecutive weekends, offering 50 classes and lectures that celebrate the abundance and transformation of fermentation. Learn skills you can use at home, enjoy samples, and experience hands-on ways to bring fermentation into your daily experience.

The biennial feature of Fermentation Fest – where live cultures converge, Farm/ Art DTour is a 50 + mile drive through scenic working farmland of rural Sauk County where artists explore the timeless connection between land and people. For thousands of years farmers in cultures around the world interwove dance, music, and art through rituals of planting and the harvest in celebration of the land and those who care for it. Through a contemporary approach and within this timeless context, we continue the tradition.