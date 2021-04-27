ONLINE: Fest Quest

media release: Find a link below to the Madison Family Fest Summer Activity Guide with a section all about FEST QUEST: how to play, points, and PRIZES! You can even get a sneak peak at daily game Missions! The game goes LIVE on Tuesday, April 27, at 8:00 a.m. Each day, new missions will appear! Each night, our judges may announce bonus points for super entries! You have until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 - when the game ends - to finish as many missions as you can. Prize-winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 4.

Step 1: Download the GooseChase App

Step 2: Find the Game. Search for “FEST QUEST” or our game code: L784VZ

Step 3: Play the Game! Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27

Open the 2021 Summer Activity Guide in Your Browser to learn more.