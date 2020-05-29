press release: The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison (IWC) has canceled Festa Italia 2020 that was scheduled for May 29 through May 31 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

Festa Italia is planned, organized and staffed by members of the IWC, the three-day celebration of Italian & Italian American culture, one of Dane County’s premier ethnic festivals.

IWC president, Antonio Re said, “The coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community. Cancelation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners, sponsors and certainly our guests. We look forward to the return of Festa Italia on June 4 through 6, 2021.”

Festa Italia is the organizations largest fundraising event. The IWC supports local organizations and provides scholarships to students of Italian heritage. For more information, visit http://iwcmadison.com/.