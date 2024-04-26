Diminuendo

media release: This fun and joyous cabaret fundraiser celebrates the Festival Choir by bringing together our community to share a love of music and to support the chorus with much-needed funds. Come join us for a night of food, drinks, fun and music performed by the talented members of the FCM at North Street Cabaret in Madison.

Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 after April 1. Each ticket includes food and 2 full-bar drink tickets.

All guests must be at least 21 years old and present ID when entering.