Diminuendo
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: This fun and joyous cabaret fundraiser celebrates the Festival Choir by bringing together our community to share a love of music and to support the chorus with much-needed funds. Come join us for a night of food, drinks, fun and music performed by the talented members of the FCM at North Street Cabaret in Madison.
Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 after April 1. Each ticket includes food and 2 full-bar drink tickets.
All guests must be at least 21 years old and present ID when entering.