press release: This concert will center on Argentinian composer Martin Palmeri’s irresistible “Misa a Buenos Aires” (or “Misatango'') for mezzo soprano, mixed choir, bandoneon, piano, and string orchestra.

General Admission tickets are $20.00 at the door, or via Brown Paper Tickets on our website.

Festival Choir of Madison, in its 48th Season, is a mixed, auditioned choir of 50 skilled singers from Madison and surrounding area. We strive to offer musically choral events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from "traditional" choral repertoire to new music of living composers. Whether performing a capella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audiences and performers in an unforgettable shared experience.