press release: Festival Choir of Madison presents our first concert of our 2021-2022 Season! Ner Tamid-Eternal Flame

Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Asbury United Methodist Church 6101 University Ave, Madison-Sanctuary

Exploring the breadth of Jewish musical tradition, this concert features songs drawing on Yiddish folklore, Klezmer innovations, the pain and cultural fusion of the diaspora, and the poignancy of love in the Holocaust. Compositions include 'Rejoice: Honoring the Jewish Spirit' selections by Judith Clurman, La Guitarra & Crotalo by Mario Castelnuovo Tedesco, Iti Milevanon, 92nd Psalm, Tres Hermanicas Eran and more!

General Admission tickets are $20.00 at the door, or via Brown Paper Tickets on our website. Per the Dane County Health order we will require masks of all attendees.

Festival Choir of Madison, in its 48th Season, is a mixed, auditioned choir of 50 skilled singers from Madison and surrounding area. We strive to offer musically choral events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from "traditional" choral repertoire to new music of living composers. Whether performing a capella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audiences and performers in an unforgettable shared experience.