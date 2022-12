Festival Choir of Madison

media release: Festival of Choir of Madison presents ‘Tis The Season’!

With highlights of selected choruses from Messiah, Stephen Paulus’ Nativity Carols, Ola Gjeilo's gorgeous setting of O Magnum Mysterium and festive selections from Broadway musicals accompanied by piano, oboe and string quartet.

Sunday December 18, 3:00-4:30 pm, Asbury Church, 6101 University Avenue, Madison.