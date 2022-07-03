press release: The 2022 Festival Foods Fireworks will be hosted by the Madison Mallards after their 5:05pm game on Sunday, July 3, at Warner Park. The show is planned to be the largest Independence Day fireworks display in the Madison area. Fans who attend the game are encouraged to sit in the outfield of the Duck Pond after the game for the best view of the show. There will be live local music both prior to and during the Festival Foods Fireworks inside the Duck Pond. The Festival Foods Fireworks will be launched from the football fields adjacent to the Duck Pond and will be visible for free for people not in attendance at the game.

“We are thrilled to build upon the Independence Day Fireworks we have been hosting after Mallards games around the 4th of July for the last 6 years. The new location for the show will allow us to make the show a bit more impressive, with great views inside the ballpark and quality opportunities for people in the surrounding area to see the show, as well.” Madison Mallards president Vern Stenman said.

An exclusive pre-sale for single-game tickets to the July 3 game and subsequent fireworks display will run through Monday, March 21 at 5:00pm. Pre-sale tickets will be available in the Duck Blind and grandstand of the Duck Pond. Pre-sale tickets will be available at mallardsbaseball.com.

The Mallards will open their season on Monday, May 30, at 4:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Mallards ticket packages and group tickets are available now for the 2022 season. For information on those packages or for any other questions visit our website mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.