media release: Festival Foods Lights The Isthmus, a one-of-a-kind Independence Day celebration, will be held at Madison’s Breese Stevens Field this year on Saturday, July 3. Festival Foods Lights The Isthmus will be a ticketed event featuring four local bands, food and beverage, and fireworks launched from Breese Stevens Field and the top of a neighboring building.

This family-friendly fireworks show is made possible through a generous sponsorship from Festival Foods. The event will be produced by Big Top Events, the operators of Breese Stevens Field.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Big Top Events again this year to provide our Madison community with an extravagant Festival Foods Fireworks show” said Nina Winistorfer, Festival Foods Community Involvement Specialist. “

Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. Music will start at 6 p.m. featuring at least four local acts from a variety of genres. The full musical line up will be announced next week.

Tickets for the event will be just $10. Children under the age of 12 are free with a paying adult. Ticketing will be general admission and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the field. There will be an all-inclusive rooftop ticket being offered with food and beverage for $45 featuring three beers per person and all you can eat tailgate fare.

“We are excited to be a part of bringing fireworks back to the City of Madison,” Big Top Events COO Conor Caloia said. “We would like to thank Festival Foods for making this possible and the neighborhood for working with us to produce an event that will be unique to Madison.”

Tickets for Festival Foods Lights The Isthmus go on sale Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m.