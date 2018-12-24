Festival of Lights

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Spend this Christmas Eve in the nicest possible way, with a peaceful, compassionate mind, and lighting a candle for the welfare of the whole world.  Join us for an short inspiring talk and guided meditation ending with the beautiful chanted prayer practice of Compassion Buddha Avalokiteshvara – followed by festive refreshments in our lovely community room! Everyone welcome — bring your kids, friends, & family!

Cost: $10 before 12/17 or $15 after 12/17. Free for KMC Madison Members and Benefactors. Kids 18 and under are free for this special event.

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-661-3211
