press release: Festival of Wreaths Celebration

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 1-3 PM

Our annual Festival of Wreaths Celebration and reception will be teamed with Christmas at Balmoral by Jessica Michna, a historical impressionist. Following Jessica’s performance, we will open our lounge area to view the wreaths, and serve festive refreshments. All wreaths on display will be for sale to benefit the Madison Senior Center Foundation.