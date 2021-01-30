ONLINE: Festpocalypse

media release: SF Sketchfest announces Festpocalypse!, a virtual variety show fundraiser featuring all new performances and appearances from some of the biggest names in comedy, film, and television. An epic livestream of all-star SF Sketchfest alumni celebrating 20 years of the festival, the virtual event will take place Saturday, January 30 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET and feature sketch comedy, improv, game shows, ridiculous debates, musical performances, chats with entertainment icons, and surprise guests.

This one-of-a-kind online comedy event will reunite some of the biggest sketch teams of all time including The Kids in the Hall, The State, Mr. Show’s David Cross & Bob Odenkirk, The Upright Citizens Brigade, Parv & Pudi with Parvesh Cheena and Danny Pudi, plus “Saturday Night Live” alumni Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch, Janeane Garofalo, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Sasheer Zamata and original writer Alan Zweibel. Sketch troupes Kasper Hauser, The Latino Comedy Project, White Women and Australia’s Netflix sensations Aunty Donna appear as well.

Film and television stars slated for appearances include Alan Arkin, Paget Brewster, Chris Elliott, Elliott Gould, Christopher Guest, Jon Hamm, John Michael Higgins, Michael Hitchcock, Bill Irwin, Jane Lynch, Oscar Nuñez, Andrea Savage, and Aisha Tyler, as well as The Tenderloins, creators of the hit show “Impractical Jokers.” Cult cinema aficionado and drag superstar Peaches Christ will take a look back at the festival’s past film celebrations.

Festpocalypse also features top stand-up comics and writers including Brits Eddie Izzard and Noel Fielding, plus Margaret Cho, Jo Firestone, Ron Funches, Chris Gethard, Dave Hill, Joel Kim Booster, Bobcat Goldthwait, Emily V. Gordon, Dana Gould, Eugene Mirman, Arden Myrin, Aparna Nancherla, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Pollak, Greg Proops, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Reggie Watts and more. Also, live short film riffing with RiffTrax featuring “Mystery Science Theater 3000” alumni, fake Uptown Showdown debates, a visit with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and “Weird Al” Yankovic, a game show hosted by Jimmy Pardo, movie games hosted by Doug Benson, swift justice from Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn, and a rare reunion of The Slipnutz members Andy Blitz, Jon Glaser and Brian Stack.

The show also features improv by Groundlings alumni The Black Version, the esteemed Improvised Shakespeare Company and festival regulars Theme Park. Musical performances will include Bill Frisell, Jean Grae, Rhett Miller, The Milk Carton Kids, Eliza Skinner, Epic Lloyd, Jonathan Coulton, Paul and Storm, and John Roderick.

SF Sketchfest’s Festpocalypse will be livestreamed on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET, tickets start at $20 with tiered ticket options offering a virtual VIP afterparty with select performers, special merch and swag. Ticket buyers can watch a replay of the event through Monday, February 1st at 11:59pm PT. All ticket purchases will go toward keeping SF Sketchfest, a fiercely independent and locally grown small business, afloat during the Covid-19 shutdown.