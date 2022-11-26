Fetish, KEETZ, Drty Drty, Jet Blvck, Ethman, Complexive

media release Submersive & Gutter Gang Presents: FETISH [at] The Crucible

Visuals by: Digital Dimensions Ent.

Armed with songs like “What You Want” and “Something Deeper”, FETISH exploded onto the house music scene in late 2019. Releasing with legendary labels like Insomniac Records and Confession, FETISH caught the early attention of artists such as Tchami, Don Diablo, and Dr. Fresch. FETISH’s unwavering consistency has lead to a multitude of self-releases, branching across various styles of house music. His undeniable sound has skyrocketed him to playing major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, Sunburn Festival India, and has ignited touring opportunities internationally.

FETISH’s breakout song “Come Check This”, now signed with Atlantic's dance music subsidiary Big Beat Record’s, has become a viral sensation. First erupting on Tiktok, “Come Check This’ has reached every corner of social media, particularly on Instagram where it has amassed billions of views. “Come Check This” is the number 1 trending audio on Instagram in the United States, and has become a household record. With support from icons like Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, FETISH shows no sign of slowing down.

Support from KEETZ, Drty Drty, Jet Blvck, Ethman, and a special live performance by Complexive!

COME HELP US CELEBRATE THE BIRTHDAY OF OUR DEAR FRIEND DRTY DRTY! POTLUCK FEAST WILL BEGIN AT 7PM SHARP ACCOMPANIED BY INCREDIBLE LIVE TUNES BY COMPLEXIVE! BRING A DISH TO PASS IF YOU CAN BUT NOT REQUIRED! OFFICIAL SHOW STARTS AT 8:30PM!

Featuring our full Void Acoustics sound system and eye catching visuals to create a captivating party experience for you to enjoy.