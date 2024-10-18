DJs Fuzzy Duck, Roger Roger

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: FETISH NIGHT returns to The Cardinal Bar! Every 3rd Friday // 9p-close // 21+ only.

Zero tolerance for harassment.  No photography allowed. 

RACK: Risk-aware consensual kink. 

Cover is CASH ONLY. ATM available. $10 in gear // $20 in street clothes.

Follow @fetish.night on Instagram to get promo codes and connect! 

