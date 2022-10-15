FFJ "Call-In"

media release: JOIN US FOR THIS IN-PERSON "CALL-IN!"

Phase 2 of Families for Justice Dane County's Kept Promises Campaign begins Saturday, October 15! With this campaign, we're seeking to reignite belief in our ability to transform the world by taking local, collective action informed by the Movement for Black Lives and the budget work of local org Freedom Inc.

Come join us for this casual gathering where we will discuss Mayor Satya's city budget, brainstorm creative and effective ways of influencing how the City spends its money, uplift the demands of those most harmed, and explore best practices for giving public testimony. Together, we can ask questions, build our strength, and exert our influence during the public comment period of the budget process!

Our goal is to shift current narratives about what community safety is and how it's achieved, and to hold elected officials accountable for the commitments they've made.

Children more than welcome. Snacks will be provided. We define "family" broadly - our community is open to everyone.

Tell us if you're coming here:

https://forms.gle/9bhaFbCkVFGyYmPx6

https://www.facebook.com/events/779572816604028/