7:30 pm on 11/16-18, 8 pm on 11/19, 2 & 8 pm on 11/20 and 1 & 6:30 pm, 11/21.

press release: Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won 10 Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Current 2020/21 subscribers have been contacted via email with more information regarding the rescheduled 2021/22 season. If you haven’t received an email and believe you should have, please contact the ticket office at tickets@overture.org

New subscriptions will go on sale this spring. To be added to the waitlist to become a Broadway at Overture subscriber, click here. Those on the waitlist will be among the first notified when subscriptions go on sale. Please note: due to anticipated demand, joining the waitlist does not guarantee access to purchase a season subscription.